4 days ago
CORRECTED-Canada's Sun Life's 2nd-qtr earnings beats analysts' expectations
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
August 9, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 4 days ago

CORRECTED-Canada's Sun Life's 2nd-qtr earnings beats analysts' expectations

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show Sun Life beat, rather than missed, market forecasts)

TORONTO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial posted second- quarter earnings which were ahead of market expectations, benefiting from strong growth in each of its businesses.

Sun Life reported net income of C$574 million ($452 million), or 93 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter to June 30, compared with C$480 million, or 78 cents per share in the same period the year before.

Analysts had on average had forecast earnings of 89 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. ($1 = 1.2697 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by G Crosse)

