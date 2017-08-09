FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Canada's Sun Life's 2nd-qtr earnings beats analysts' expectations
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 9, 2017 / 9:13 PM / in 2 months

CORRECTED-Canada's Sun Life's 2nd-qtr earnings beats analysts' expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show Sun Life beat, rather than missed, market forecasts)

TORONTO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial posted second- quarter earnings which were ahead of market expectations, benefiting from strong growth in each of its businesses.

Sun Life reported net income of C$574 million ($452 million), or 93 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter to June 30, compared with C$480 million, or 78 cents per share in the same period the year before.

Analysts had on average had forecast earnings of 89 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. ($1 = 1.2697 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by G Crosse)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.