Aug 11 (Reuters) - India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries posted a surprise loss in the first quarter.

Net loss was 4.25 billion rupees ($66.19 million) in the three months ending June, compared with a profit of 20.34 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based company said on Friday. bit.ly/2uMEuCp

Total revenue from operations fell nearly 25 percent to 62.09 billion rupees.