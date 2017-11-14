FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Sun Pharma Q2 profit dives 59 pct
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Sessions changes statement about Trump campaign, Russia
U.S.
Sessions changes statement about Trump campaign, Russia
India gives 'king of sweets' a geographical tag
Editor's picks
India gives 'king of sweets' a geographical tag
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 14, 2017 / 10:40 AM / in 18 hours

India's Sun Pharma Q2 profit dives 59 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 14 (Reuters) - India's largest drugmaker, Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd         , posted a 59 percent
plunge in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, but beat estimates.
    Profit came in at 9.12 billion rupees ($139.48 million) in
the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 22.35 billion rupees a
year ago, the company said. bit.ly/2zVVJbv
    Analysts on average had expected a profit of 8.27 billion
rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.


    ($1 = 65.3850 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Vishal Sridhar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.