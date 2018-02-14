FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Healthcare
February 14, 2018 / 10:43 AM / a day ago

India's Sun Pharma Q3 profit slides 75 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - India’s largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd reported on Wednesday a 75 percent drop in net profit in the quarter ending Dec. 31, well below analysts’ estimates.

Net profit fell to 3.65 billion rupees ($57 million) in the firm's third quarter from 14.72 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said. bit.ly/2Cn6Ve0

That compared with the 9.12 billion rupees average profit estimate of 17 analysts, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Total revenue from operations fell 16 percent to 66.53 billion rupees. ($1 = 64.0800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.