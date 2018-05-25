Sun Pharma fourth-quarter profit rises seven percent on strong India, EM sales

(Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, India’s largest drugmaker by market cap, posted a 7 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday, helped by higher sales in its domestic and emerging markets.

A man walks past the logo of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. outside its research and development centre in Mumbai, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

Net profit was 13.09 billion rupees ($193.15 million) in its fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31, compared with 12.24 billion rupees a year earlier and an average estimate of 9.47 billion rupees in a Thomson Reuters poll of 15 analysts.

Branded formulation sales in India, which accounts for 29 percent of the company's total sales, increased 2 percent, the company said reut.rs/2GOf9On.

Sales in emerging markets rose 10 percent to $199 million, while those in the United States, the company’s biggest market, fell 3 percent, hurt by pricing pressure in the generics business.

The U.S. market accounts for nearly 35 percent of the company’s total sales.

Sun Pharma has been struggling to get clearance for its key factories which have been under U.S. supply bans because of quality control failures.

Peer Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd reported disappointing March-quarter earnings earlier this week due to headwinds in the United States.

($1 = 67.7700 Indian rupees)