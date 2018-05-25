Sun Pharma Industries fourth-quarter profit up seven percent, beats estimates

(Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, India’s largest drugmaker, posted fourth-quarter net profit way above expectations.

A man walks past the logo of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. outside its research and development centre in Mumbai, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

Net profit rose 7 percent to 13.09 billion rupees ($193.15 million) in the three months ended March 31, from 12.24 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter, the company said on Friday. reut.rs/2GNJhti

Analysts on average expected a net profit of 9.47 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total revenue from operations declined 1.6 percent to 67.11 billion rupees.

($1 = 67.7700 Indian rupees)