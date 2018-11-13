Sun Pharma posts surprise quarterly loss on one-time charge

FILE PHOTO: A bird flies past the logo of Sun Pharma installed on the facade of its corporate office in Mumbai, India, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

(Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, India’s largest drugmaker by market capitalisation, posted a surprise quarterly loss on Tuesday, hurt by a one-time charge due to a legal settlement.

Net loss came in at 2.19 billion rupees ($30.15 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of 9.12 billion rupees a year earlier, Sun Pharma said here

Analysts on average expected a profit of 10.35 billion rupees, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue from operations rose 4.3 percent to 69.38 billion rupees.

($1 = 72.6425 Indian rupees)