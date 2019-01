A guard walks inside the office of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd in Mumbai, India, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

(Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Friday asked India’s capital markets regulator to look into a media report about an alleged complaint by a whistleblower that led to a sell-off in the company’s shares.

In a letter to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Sun Pharma said there was “great asymmetry in the information circulating between analysts, investors and media leading to intense speculation.”