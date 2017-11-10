Mauritius Sun Ltd Q1 pretax loss narrows

PORT LOUIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Mauritius-based Sun Ltd , formerly Sun Resorts, reduced its net loss by 2 percent in the first quarter ending Sept. 30 and said it expected significant improvement year-on-year in the next quarter.

Sun Ltd, which also operates in the Maldives, said in a statement that net loss shrunk to 259 million rupees ($7.57 million) in the first three months of its financial year, down from a loss of 264 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose to 1.2 billion rupees from 1.03 billion with the company’s loss per share at 1.70 rupees versus 1.90 rupees a year earlier, it said. ($1 = 34.2300 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and Sunil Nair)