FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Suncorp sees $126-134 mln impact from Melbourne hailstorm
Sections
Featured
Trump to call on Pentagon for bigger role on arms sales
Exclusive
U.S.
Trump to call on Pentagon for bigger role on arms sales
Cryptocurrency may be getting quietly sent to N.Korea university
Virtual Currency
Cryptocurrency may be getting quietly sent to N.Korea university
Philander takes six as South Africa beat India in first test
CRICKET
Philander takes six as South Africa beat India in first test
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 7, 2018 / 10:20 PM / in a day

Australia's Suncorp sees $126-134 mln impact from Melbourne hailstorm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Australian insurer Suncorp Group Ltd said on Monday it expects the financial impact of the recent hailstorm in Melbourne to be between A$160 million ($125.81 million) and A$170 million.

The company said it expects to receive more than 21,000 claims across its insurance brands including AAMI and Suncorp.

Suncorp added the total natural hazard claim costs for its half-year ended Dec. 31 would be in the range of A$406 million to A$416 million, which is A$60 million to A$70 million above the allowance for the half. ($1 = 1.2718 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.