Canadian insurer Sun Life's quarterly earnings beat market view

TORONTO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial reported third-quarter earnings that were ahead of market expectations, benefiting from a strong performance across all of its businesses.

Sun Life reported earnings per share, excluding one-off items, of C$1.05 in the third quarter to Sept. 30, compared with C$1.04 in the same period the year before.

Analysts had, on average, forecast earnings, excluding one-off items, of C$1.01 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)