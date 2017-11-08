FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian insurer Sun Life's quarterly earnings beat market view
November 8, 2017 / 10:11 PM / in 7 hours

Canadian insurer Sun Life's quarterly earnings beat market view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial reported third-quarter earnings that were ahead of market expectations, benefiting from a strong performance across all of its businesses.

Sun Life reported earnings per share, excluding one-off items, of C$1.05 in the third quarter to Sept. 30, compared with C$1.04 in the same period the year before.

Analysts had, on average, forecast earnings, excluding one-off items, of C$1.01 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)

