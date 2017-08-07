FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sunrun quarterly solar installations top view, results lag
#Regulatory News
August 7, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 2 months ago

Sunrun quarterly solar installations top view, results lag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. residential solar company Sunrun Inc on Monday reported second-quarter deployments of rooftop solar power systems were 5 percent above its own expectations, though revenue and earnings per share fell short of Wall Street estimates.

Net income available to common shareholders fell 23 percent to $25.1 million, or 23 cents per share, from $32.6 million, or 31 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose more than 12 percent to $137.8 million from $122.5 million last year.

Wall Street analysts, on average, had been expecting earnings of 31 cents a share and revenue of $143.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sunrun deployed 76 megawatts of solar systems during the quarter, a 16 percent increase from last year that topped its forecast of 72 MW. (Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by David Gregorio)

