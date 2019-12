FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a signboard of Suntory Holdings at the entrance of Suntory World Headquarters in Tokyo January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese beverage maker Suntory said on Monday it would begin selling its first whisky blended in India, as it pushes further into the world’s largest market for the spirit.

Suntory, which already sells whisky in India including from its subsidiary Beam Suntory, would begin selling a new product which uses imported whisky blended in India, a spokeswoman said.