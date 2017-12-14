FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suzuki says supply deal with Toyota-Panasonic on EV batteries possible
#Technology News
December 14, 2017 / 3:24 AM / 2 days ago

Suzuki says supply deal with Toyota-Panasonic on EV batteries possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp said it will not join efforts by Toyota Motor Corp and Panasonic Corp to develop batteries for electric vehicles, but a supply deal could be possible.

The logo of Suzuki Motor Corp. is pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

Toyota on Wednesday said it is considering making EV batteries with Panasonic to help meet its goal for green cars to comprise half of global sales by 2030.

Suzuki and Toyota have agreed to trade expertise in parts supplies and research and development, including selling electric vehicles in India.

Reporting by Maki Shiraki

