a month ago
Ex-Suzuki employee pleads guilty to Clean Air Act violation
July 14, 2017 / 7:36 PM / a month ago

Ex-Suzuki employee pleads guilty to Clean Air Act violation

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON July 14 (Reuters) - A former employee of Suzuki Motor Corp's U.S. operations pleaded guilty on Friday to filing a false report and violating the Clean Air Act over excess emissions in more than 23,000 2012 model year motorcycles, court documents showed.

The case is the latest in a series of civil and criminal actions the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Justice Department have pursued to crack down on automakers that cheat on pollution tests in an attempt to avoid paying the costs of compliance. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)

