FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Technology News
September 7, 2018 / 6:39 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Suzuki to start testing EV prototype in India from October - chairman

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Japans’s Suzuki Motor Corp will start testing prototypes of electric vehicles in India by October, its chairman said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A man is seen through a compartment board with the logo of Suzuki Motor seen on it at the company's showroom in Tokyo August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

“We will start road-running tests using a fleet of 50 EV prototype vehicles in India from next month in order to develop safe and easy-to-use EVs for Indian customers,” Osamu Suzuki said at the Global Mobility Summit at New Delhi.

The parent of India’s top-selling automaker, Maruti Suzuki Ltd, would start production of lithium-ion batteries for automobiles at its plant in western India from 2020, he said.

The company would launch EVs in India around 2020 in cooperation with Toyota Motor Corp, he added.

Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.