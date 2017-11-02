FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Suzuki posts Q2 profit jump, lifts full-year outlook
November 2, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 2 days ago

Japan's Suzuki posts Q2 profit jump, lifts full-year outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp reported on Thursday a 56 percent jump in operating profit for the second quarter, driven by strong sales at home and in India, its biggest market.

Operating profit at Japan’s No. 4 automaker came in at 87.8 billion yen ($770.7 million) in July-September, up from 56.3 billion yen a year ago and above an average forecast for 78.21 billion yen from 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Suzuki also raised its forecast for full-year operating profit to 300 billion yen, up from the previous forecast of 240 billion yen. It compares with an average estimate of 327.5 billion yen in a poll of 22 analysts. ($1 = 113.9200 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

