22 days ago
Swedbank Q2 profit beats forecast as revenues rise
#Financials
July 19, 2017 / 5:15 AM / 22 days ago

Swedbank Q2 profit beats forecast as revenues rise

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Swedbank reported a higher than expected operating profit in the second quarter on Wednesday on the back of a firm rise in both net interest and commission income.

Operating profit fell to 6.03 billion Swedish crowns ($726 million), above a mean forecast for 5.70 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 7.31 billion in the year-ago period. One-off gains boosted the year-ago quarter. ($1 = 8.3002 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Niklas Pollard)

