STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Swedbank reported on Tuesday a slightly higher than expected net profit in the third quarter as increased lending volumes in the bank’s home markets supported income.

Net profit fell to 4.74 billion Swedish crowns ($580 million), above a mean forecast for 4.61 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.82 billion in the year-ago period. ($1 = 8.1946 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)