FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
February 6, 2018 / 6:22 AM / 2 days ago

Swedbank Q4 net profit tops forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Swedbank reported a bigger than expected rise in fourth-quarter net earnings on the back of stronger commission and interest income, and said it welcomed a recent slowdown in the Nordic country’s housing market.

Net profit rose to 4.74 billion Swedish crowns ($594 million versus a mean forecast 4.62 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.15 billion in the year-ago period.

The bank proposed a dividend of 13.00 crowns per share for 2017, down from 13.2 crowns in 2016 but slightly higher than the expected 12.9 crowns. That corresponded to 75 percent of profit, in line with the banks financial target.

$1= 7.9801 Swedish crowns Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.