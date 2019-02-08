Swedish police arrest one after knife attack in capital

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish police on Friday arrested a man suspected of chasing several people with a knife and wounding one before he was apprehended at a police academy in Stockholm.

Police said the wounded person was attacked in a residential building in Huddinge, southern Stockholm, and has been airlifted to hospital.

“The police are at the scene and will talk to witnesses as part of an investigation into attempted murder,” police said.

The Aftonbladet newspaper said the man was apprehended by students and instructors at a nearby police training academy.