Stockholm truck attacker will not appeal life sentence - TT news agency

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Rakhmat Akilov, who was sentenced to life last week for killing five people in last year’s truck attack in Stockholm, will not appeal the verdict, his lawyer told local news agency TT on Monday.

A document regarding the verdict of Rakhmat Akilov, a failed Uzbek asylum seeker who was sentence to life in prison on Thursday for killing five people and injuring another 10 when he slammed a stolen truck into shoppers on a busy street in Stockholm in April 2017, is handed out to a journalist in the District Court of Stockholm, Sweden June 7, 2018. Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

“He has made that decision, he will not appeal the verdict,” TT quoted Akilov’s lawyer Johan Eriksson as saying.

The failed Uzbek asylum seeker was also convicted of the attempted murder of 119 other people who were at the scene when he slammed a stolen truck into shoppers on a busy street in central Stockholm on April 7, 2017.