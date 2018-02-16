Swedish cbank sees modest impact on bank capital from IFRS 9 - commentary

STOCKHOLM, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank sees a modest transitional impact of a new accounting standard on regulatory capital ratios for the four major Swedish banks, it said in an economic commentary on Friday.

“In the long-run, if implemented in a sound way by banks, IFRS 9 can contribute to improve banks’ credit risk management, increase transparency on banks’ asset quality and credit risks, and reduce pro-cyclicality through a more timely recognition of credit losses”, Riksbank staff said.

“This may eventually improve financial stability.”