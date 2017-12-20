Swedish Debt Office sets banks' MREL levels

STOCKHOLM, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Debt Office has set the minimum level of buffers the country’s major banks need to prevent taxpayers from bearing the burdens of any eventual bank bailout.

The Debt Office set the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) that can be used to absorb losses at the biggest banking group, Nordea, at 7.1 percent.

Handelsbanken would be 6.6 percent, SEB 7.7 percent and Swedbank 7.3 percent.

All the banks currently meet the requirements, the Debt Office said. ($1 = 8.4052 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)