January 23, 2018 / 8:35 AM / 2 days ago

Swedish debt office head Lindblad says government debt market increasingly strained

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Swedish government debt is market increasingly strained as a result of the central bank’s bond purchase programme, the head of the Swedish Debt Office said on Tuesday.

“The Riksbank has bought about 46 percent of the outstanding stock of bonds. This contributes to deteriorating liquidity in the market,” Debt Office Director General Hans Lindblad said during a parliamentary hearing on financial stability.

He also said more measures may be needed to deal with household debt levels. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)

