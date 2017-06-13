FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Sweden govt to spend additional 5 bln SEK on welfare in 2018 budget
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 13, 2017 / 1:00 PM / 2 months ago

Sweden govt to spend additional 5 bln SEK on welfare in 2018 budget

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 13 (Reuters) - Sweden's centre-left government said on Tuesday it will raise welfare spending by at least 5 billion crowns ($575 million) next year as part of its last full budget bill before the next parliamentary elections.

The plan allotted 3 billion crowns for the Nordic country's healthcare system and to improve working conditions for health care professionals, the government said in a statement.

How the remaining 2 billion crowns would be used would be presented later, but the funds would be earmarked for the welfare system that includes schools and healthcare, it said.

The government proposal will be a part of the government's 2018 budget, due to be presented in September. ($1 = 8.6897 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Sennero; editing by Niklas Pollard)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.