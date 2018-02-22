Swedish cbank buys 1 bln SEK bonds in reverse auction

STOCKHOLM, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank bought 1 billion Swedish crowns ($122.91 million) of government bonds in a reverse auction as part of its quantitative easing programme, it said on Thursday.

It bought 500 million crowns of 2022 bonds at an average yield of -0.080 percent and the same amount of 2023 bonds at 0.235 percent.

Investors offered to sell the Riksbank 1.55 billion crowns and 2.35 billion crowns in the two bonds respectively. ($1 = 8.1358 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)