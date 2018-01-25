Swedish cbank buys 2022, 2025 bonds in reverse auction

STOCKHOLM, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank bought 1 billion Swedish crowns ($126.35 million) worth of government bonds in a reverse auction as part of its quantitative easing programme, it said on Thursday.

It bought 500 million crowns of 2022 bonds at an average yield of -0.040 percent and the same amount in 2025 bonds at 0.441 percent.

Investors offered to sell the Riksbank 1.25 billion crowns and 1.75 billion crowns in the two bonds respectively. ($1 = 7.9145 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Sennero)