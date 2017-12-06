Sweden c.bank's Jansson says main scenario is housing market to slow but still be positive

STOCKHOLM, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank expects the housing market to be stable ahead despite a recent fall in house prices, Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Wednesday.

“There are risks, that is certain, but our main scenario is that price increases in the housing market will slow but still be positive,” he told reporters.

He also said the recent uptick in inflation is fragile and that inflation needs to be stable around 2 percent for an extended time before he considers the target to be reached.