Swedish cbank buys 2020, 2028 linkers in QE auction
December 6, 2017 / 9:19 AM / a day ago

Swedish cbank buys 2020, 2028 linkers in QE auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank bought 1.065 billion crowns ($126.6 million) worth of inflation-linked bonds in a reverse auction as part of its quantitative easing programme, it said on Wednesday.

It bought 625 million crowns of 2020 linkers at an average yield of -2.394 percent and 440 million crowns of 2028 linkers at -1.263 percent.

Investors offered to sell the Riksbank 1.45 billion crowns and 1.1 billion crowns in the two linker bonds respectively.

$1 = 8.4131 Swedish crowns Reporting by Simon Johnson

