Swedish c.bank says mortgage debt top risk to economy, wants govt action

STOCKHOLM, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Heavily indebted households who are borrowing increasing amounts are the top threat to the Swedish economy, the central bank said in its semi-annual Stability Report on Wednesday, calling for the government to support proposals for tighter mortgage rules.
“The Riksbank supports Finansinspektionen’s proposal for a stricter amortisation requirement and considers it important that the Government takes a decision on this matter,” the central bank said in a statement.
Finansinspektionen is Sweden’s financial watchdog.
“It is also important to implement measures within housing and tax policies to increase the resilience of the household sector and reduce the risks.”
