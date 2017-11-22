FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish c.bank says mortgage debt top risk to economy, wants govt action
November 22, 2017 / 8:44 AM / a day ago

Swedish c.bank says mortgage debt top risk to economy, wants govt action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Heavily indebted households who are borrowing increasing amounts are the top threat to the Swedish economy, the central bank said in its semi-annual Stability Report on Wednesday, calling for the government to support proposals for tighter mortgage rules.

“The Riksbank supports Finansinspektionen’s proposal for a stricter amortisation requirement and considers it important that the Government takes a decision on this matter,” the central bank said in a statement.

Finansinspektionen is Sweden’s financial watchdog.

“It is also important to implement measures within housing and tax policies to increase the resilience of the household sector and reduce the risks.”

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; editing by Niklas Pollard

