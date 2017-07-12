Sweden drops bribery probe of former finmin, bank chief

STOCKHOLM, July 12 (Reuters) - A Swedish prosecutor said on Wednesday he had dropped a bribery investigation into former finance minister Anders Borg's participation in hunting trips without bringing any charges.

The probe of Handelsbanken's former top executive and current chairman, Par Boman, had also been dropped, the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor said neither the findings in the investigation nor any possible further investigative measures could prove any crime had been committed.

"Chief Prosecutor Alf Johansson at the National Anti-Corruption Unit does not consider himself able to prove that the benefits were unfair and crimes therefore cannot be proven," the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

Boman said in April he was being investigated over the hunting trips. Both Boman and Borg have denied any wrongdoing.