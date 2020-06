FILE PHOTO: Krister Petersson, prosecutor in charge of the investigation into the murder of Sweden's Prime Minister Olof Palme, poses at his office in Stockholm, Sweden February 19, 2020. Picture taken February 19, 2020. TT News Agency/Stina Stjernkvist via REUTERS/File photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Stig Engstrom, a graphic designer, was the man who shot dead Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme in 1986, prosecutor Krister Petersson said on Wednesday, closing the case that has haunted Sweden for decades.

“The person is Stig Engstrom,” Petersson told a news conference. “Because the person is dead, I cannot bring charges against him and have decided to close the investigation.”