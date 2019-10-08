Swedish hospital tests patient for Ebola, infection 'unlikely'

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A hospital in southern Sweden said on Tuesday it was testing a patient for Ebola who had come in with a fever after travelling in an infected area.

It was unlikely that the patient had caught the deadly disease, “but we can’t rule it out before we have the test results,” a spokesman at the Skane University Hospital said.

Authorities in east and central Africa have been on high alert for possible spillovers of Ebola from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where a year-long outbreak has killed more than 2,100 people.

“The reason the suspicion arose is symptom in the form of fever, combined with where the patient has been,” the head of the hospital’s infectious disease department, Maria Josephsson, said in an emailed statement.