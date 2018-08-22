Support for Sweden Dems slips ahead of Sept 9 election: poll

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Support for the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats dropped last week, pushing the party down to third place in the polls ahead of the Sept. 9 election, an opinion survey showed on Wednesday.

Jimmie Akesson, leader of the Sweden Democrats, campaigns ahead of the Swedish general election which will be held on September 9, 2018, in Sundsvall, Sweden August 17, 2018. Mats Andersson/TT News Agency/via REUTERS/Files

The Sweden Democrats would get support of 19.2 percent of the respondents, down from 21.6 percent last week. They are trailing the Social Democrats and the Moderates in the poll, commissioned by Swedish Television.

Sweden faces an uncertain election as the rise of the Sweden Democrats have rocked the traditional left-right bloc politics with neither side likely to be able to form a majority.

The Sweden Democrats, shunned by all parties since winning their first seats in parliament in 2010, are looking to break their isolation and has vowed to try to bring down any government that doesn’t talk to them.

