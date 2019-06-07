Buildings damaged in apparent explosion in Swedish town of Linkoping

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A suspected explosion damaged buildings in the centre of Linkoping, a town in southern Sweden, on Friday, police said.

The police website said a bomb squad was on its way to the scene, where windows were broken in some buildings. “Police are investigating what happened. It is not known whether anyone has been injured,” police said.

Swedish public radio reported that a large blast had destroyed the windows and balconies of a five-storey residential building and damaged other buildings.