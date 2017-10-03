FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish FSA to send plan for mortgage debt ceiling to govt in autumn
October 3, 2017

Swedish FSA to send plan for mortgage debt ceiling to govt in autumn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Sweden’s financial watchdog will send its proposal for a debt ceiling for mortgage borrowers to the government this autumn, Director General Erik Thedeen said on Tuesday.

“We will send our proposal for a so-called debt brake to the government in autumn,” the Financial Supervisory Authority’s Erik Thedeen said in a speech.

Previously, the FSA has said the ceiling for borrowing should be around 6 times disposible income.

Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Anna Ringstrom

