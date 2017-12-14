Swedish home prices fall 2.9 pct in Nov - HOX index

STOCKHOLM, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Swedish home prices fell for the third month in a row in November, yet another sign of a cooling housing market in the Nordic country, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Thursday.

Prices decreased 2.9 percent in November from October, after falling 3.0 percent the month before.

On a yearly basis, prices were down 0.2 percent.

Apartment prices have fallen 2.8 percent year-on year, while single-family home prices have risen 1.5 percent.

The HOX index is based on a statistical model that compensates for different types of homes sold during various periods to give a better picture of underlying price trends.

Property prices in Sweden have risen much more than wages over the past couple of decades and authorities have long warned high debt levels are a threat to the economy.

In November, Sweden’s government gave a green light to its financial regulator to impose a tightening of mortgage-repayment rules on big borrowers.