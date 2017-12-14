UPDATE 1-Swedish home prices fall for third month in a row-HOX index

(Adds comments)

STOCKHOLM, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Swedish home prices fell for the third month in a row in November, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) index showed on Thursday, increasing worries the downturn could spill over into slower growth ahead.

Property prices in Sweden have soared during the past couple of decades and household debt levels are among the highest levels in Europe, sparking warnings from the European Commission, among others.

But lately home prices have started to fall, mainly due to a surge in building and tougher rules for mortgage borrowers, raising concerns the economy will slow as residential investment falters and consumers hold on to their cash.

The Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed prices decreased 2.9 percent in November from October, after a fall of 3.0 percent the month. Over three months, prices have decline 7.3 percent.

“The (index) fall we have seen since September is in line with the decrease during the euro crisis in 2011 and the financial crisis in 2008,” said Stefan Thunberg at Valueguard.

Earlier this week, banking group SEB’s Housing Price Indicator showed more Swedes expect house prices to fall than to rise over the next 12 months.

Worries about sky-high prices, a barrage of media reports about the risk of a crash and a realization that ultra-low borrowing costs will not last for ever have spooked buyers in recent months.

A glut of new-built apartments - particularly in the major cities - has also helped to push down prices and draw a line under a culture where it was not uncommon for buyers to purchase apartments without even having seen them in person.

“In the past, people ... took a longer time buying a pair of shoes than a home,” Hans Flink Head of Sales at Svensk Maklarstatistik, an association of Swedish real estate agents, said.

Worried that prices would fall further before his family could sell their apartment in town, Carl Arnesson, a 37 year-old economist, recently backed out from buying a house in the up-market Stockholm suburb of Bromma.

Prices are just “falling, falling and falling”, he said.

“Our main worry was - what will we get for our present home?”

Most analyst believe the current dip - the index for apartments in Stockholm is down 9.5 percent over the last three months - is a long-overdue correction and not the start of a crash.

But some worry that a recent tightening of mortgage repayment rules could accelerate the recent downturn.

A 15-20 percent fall in property prices across the country could have a significant impact on growth through slower construction and lower household consumption, analysts say.