a month ago
Swedish apartment prices rises 8 pct yr/yr in June
Featured
July 14, 2017 / 4:00 AM / a month ago

Swedish apartment prices rises 8 pct yr/yr in June

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 14 (Reuters) - Apartment prices in Sweden rose 8 percent in June from a year earlier, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Friday.

Prices of single-family homes also rose 8 percent, the Svensk Maklarstatistik association said in a statement.

Month-on-month, apartment prices were down 1 percent whereas single-family home prices rose 1 percent, it said.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to among the highest levels in Europe, raising concerns among policy makers.

Last year, Sweden introduced rules making it mandatory to pay down the principal on mortgages, a measure widely seen as having a dampening effect on the housing market. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)

