FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish apartment prices rise 8 pct yr/yr in August
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 14, 2017 / 4:04 AM / a month ago

Swedish apartment prices rise 8 pct yr/yr in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Apartment prices in Sweden rose 8 percent in June-August from a year earlier and were also up from the previous three month period, data from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Thursday.

Prices of single-family homes rose 9 percent, the Svensk Maklarstatistik association said.

Compared with the May-July period, apartment prices were up 1 percent whereas single-family home prices were unchanged.

A boom in Swedish home prices since the late 1990s has driven up household debt to among the highest levels in Europe, raising concerns among policy makers.

Last year, Sweden introduced rules making it mandatory for new borrowers to pay down the principal on mortgages, a measure widely seen as having a dampening effect on the housing market. (Reporting by Johan Sennero)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.