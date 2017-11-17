FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish housing starts up 11 pct to 49,800 Jan-Sep
November 17, 2017 / 8:40 AM / 2 days ago

Swedish housing starts up 11 pct to 49,800 Jan-Sep

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The number of housing starts in Sweden rose 11 percent to 49,800 in the January to September period, the Statistics Office (SCB) said on Friday.

The compared with 45,016 units in the same period in 2016.

In the third quarter, 14,000 new homes were started, down from 14,250 the year before.

Sweden has seen a construction boom in the last couple of years as builders try to catch up with a rise in the population and cash-in on surging house prices.

But a glut in supply has begun to affect prices, which fell for the second straight month in October.

Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Simon Johnson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
