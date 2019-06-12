World News
Swedish police find suspicious object in town hit by blast

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - An area round a police station in the southern Swedish town of Linkoping was sealed off on Wednesday morning due to a potentially dangerous package-like object, police said, days after an explosion rocked a street there.

Police said a bomb squad would examine the object, but a spokesman said there was nothing to indicate links between the incidents nor any threats related to Wednesday’s object.

On Friday, an explosion on a residential street in Linkoping damaged several buildings and slightly injured around 20 people.

There have been several cases in recent years of explosives used in suspected gang-related attacks, and police are investigating whether Friday’s blast was connected to local criminal groups.

The area sealed off in Linkoping includes a district court and the Swedish National Forensic Centre.

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

