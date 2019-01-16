Swedish Left Party clears way for Soc Dem's Lofven to be PM again

Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Files

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s Left Party said on Wednesday it would abstain if the speaker calls for a vote on Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven as prime minister, giving the former welder the numbers he needs to be elected to a second term in a vote on Friday.

Lofven already has the backing of the Centre, Liberals and Greens, in practice ending four months deadlock after a tied election in September.

