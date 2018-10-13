Swedish centre-right bloc members oppose latest govt plan

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Two members of Sweden’s centre-right Alliance bloc on Saturday opposed the latest proposal by the biggest centre-right party, the Moderates, to form a government.

Swedish Speaker of Parliament Andreas Norlen gives a news conference after meeting with all party leaders at the Parliament in Stockholm, Sweden September 27, 2018. TT News Agency/Jonas Ekstromer via REUTERS

Neither the Alliance bloc - headed by Moderates’ leader Ulf Kristersson - nor a grouping of centre-left parties won enough votes in the election on Sept. 9 to form a majority and the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats hold the balance of power.

Kristersson, tasked to try and form a new government, said on Friday his party was prepared to do so without all the parties in the Alliance bloc.

But Liberal leader Jan Bjorklund - a member of the Alliance - said he would not back a government made up only of Moderates and Christian Democrats, while Centre Party leader Annie Loof - also in the Alliance - said she would not support a government without all Alliance members.

“A Moderates and Christian Democrat government would be a weak government that risks ending up in a snap election and risks giving power to the Sweden Democrats,” Bjorklund told a press conference.

“We will never be part of a government which needs support from the Sweden Democrats,” he added, sentiments echoed by Loof.

Both Bjorklund and Loof said that the Moderate leader had not explored enough options.

“We still want an Alliance government but that needs cooperation across the (political divide), otherwise that will give power to the Sweden Democrats,” Loof told reporters on Saturday.

“An Alliance government with fewer than four parties is not an Alliance government ... the Moderates should withdraw the proposal,” she added.

Without the support of the Liberals and the Centre Party, a Moderates and Christian Democrats government would not get the backing of parliament, forcing the parties into more negotiations.

If Kristersson fails to form a government, Social Democrats’ leader Stefan Lofven will likely get a chance next week.

Failing that, the country could face fresh elections.