Swedish PM Lofven sees signs that opposition willing to talk about next govt

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Thursday that the climate for finding a deal to break the deadlock in parliament after the election was improving, but no concrete talks across the political divide had taken place.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven speaks to the press, after he was ousted in no-confidence vote, in Stockholm, Sweden September 25, 2018. TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. SWEDEN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN.

Lofven said that there were many potential options to break the impasse.

“Those are based on the fact that we end bloc politics and that individual parties start to cooperate,” he said.

“There seems to be a bit more willingness among party leaders to have talks.”

Lofven, who is acting prime minister after his ouster earlier this week, was talking after meeting the speaker of parliament, who is talking to all the party leaders to gauge their chances for forming a government.

Lofven’s centre-left bloc got 144 seats on Sept. 9, one more than the centre-right opposition Alliance. The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats got 62 seats.