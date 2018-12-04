Fresh election would not break Swedish political deadlock: poll

The Swedish flag flutters next to the Riksdag, the Swedish Parliament, in Stockholm, Sweden, May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/Files

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedes would deliver another hung parliament if an election were held today, a poll showed on Tuesday, heaping pressure on mainstream parties to break the deadlock that has left the country without a government since September’s vote.

The four-party, centre-right Alliance was supported by 37.5 percent down from 40.3 percent in the Sept.9 election, a twice yearly poll by the statistics office showed on Tuesday.

The centre-left bloc of the Social Democrats, Greens and Left Party, got 42.9 percent against 40.7 in September.

The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, who hold the balance of power in parliament, saw their support rise to 18.3 percent from 17.5 percent.

GRAPHIC - Election scenarios: tmsnrt.rs/2p45tJh