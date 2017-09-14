Swedish cbanker sees little signs of economy overheating

STOCKHOLM, Sept 14 (Reuters) - There are few signs of overheating in the Swedish economy, Deputy Central Bank Governor Per Jansson said on Thursday, even as the economy continues to expand briskly on the back of record-low interest rates.

“Not much is showing in the indications that we have an overheating coming soon,” Jansson said during a presentation.

“Less expansionary policy at this point in time or even the discussion of less expansionary monetary policy could jeopardize the hard gained achievements that we have made so far.” (Reporting by Simon Johnson; writing by Niklas Pollard, editing by Anna Ringstrom)