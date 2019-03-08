Swedish court convicts man for plotting to carry out bombing

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A Swedish court convicted a man on Friday of plotting to carry out a bombing in Sweden in the name of Islamic State, sentencing him to seven years in prison followed by expulsion from the country.

Evidence showed David Idrisson, a 46-year old Uzbek citizen who has lived in Sweden since 2008 and has permanent residency in the country, had obtained chemicals that could be used to make explosives, consulted instructions for bombmaking and intended to carry out an attack, the Solna district court said.

Two other men were acquitted of those charges because of lack of strong enough evidence, the court said in a statement. But one of them, Bakhtiyor Umarov, a Uzbek citizen, was convicted with Idrisson of helping to finance Islamic State.

The three men were charged last year with acquiring and storing large quantities of chemicals and other equipment with intent to kill and harm other people in Sweden.

Sweden has been on high alert for such attacks since Rakhmat Akilov, an Uzbek asylum seeker, killed five people when he drove a stolen truck into shoppers on a pedestrian street in Stockholm in April 2017. He was sentenced to life in prison in June 2018.

Idrisson’s lawyer, Thomas Olsson, told public broadcaster SVT he would appeal his client’s verdict.